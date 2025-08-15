1905 podcast: Palace v Chelsea preview – with Daniel Childs (Son of Chelsea)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chris and Joe are joined by Daniel Childs (Son of Chelsea) to talk Palace on Sunday, the buzz around the Bridge, and which of our summer signings excite them most.

They debate the one position Chelsea still need to strengthen, realistic expectations for the season, and why we might be heading for a 2013/14-style campaign.

There’s also chat on the club’s future stadium plans, Daniel’s best and worst seasons as a fan, and the one player he wishes Chelsea had signed.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.