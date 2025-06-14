1905 podcast: Chelsea’s $250m ‘bomb squad’ – the forgotten 25 players

Which players will Chelsea sell this summer – and for how much?

Chris and Joe break down Chelsea’s forgotten 25, estimating realistic transfer fees and loan income from Disasi and Dewsbury-Hall to Chukwuemeka and Chilwell.

They look at the comparisons between Penders and Courtois, debate Gusto vs. Acheampong, and give their verdict on who makes the cut for Maresca’s second season.

Plus: early thoughts on the Club World Cup, a nostalgic nod to Kevin Hitchcock, and proof in pounds that shows just how much Chelsea do make – despite what rival fans think.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.