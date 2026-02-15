1905 podcast: Chelsea just feel different under Rosenior

What banana skin? 4-0 at Hull in the blizzard and it could’ve been more.

We talk Neto silencing the critics, Delap baking nicely and Hato stepping up. This team just feels different under Rosenior — front foot, no fear, no crab football. Actually fun to watch again.

Plus some very important lookalike chat.

The podcast is available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.