1905 podcast: Chelsea back among Europe’s elite – and Spurs

Chelsea are back in the Champions League!

In this episode, Chris and Joe share their instant reactions to the final-day drama, reflect on the emotional rollercoaster of the season, and celebrate a young squad that’s defied expectations.

They talk Sanchez redemption, Colwill composure, and Maresca’s growing swagger – including that post-match message to Jamie Carragher.

There’s also early thoughts on the Europa Conference League final, squad rotation dilemmas, and the players who need a trophy moment.

Oh, and look back to August – when they predicted exactly how the season would end.

Voicenotes on all that and more.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.