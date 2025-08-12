1905 podcast: Chelsea are back – and this season feels different



In the latest 1905 podcast, Chris and Joe preview the 2025/26 campaign with a position-by-position look at the squad, from Rob Sanchez’s revival to Reece James looking fitter and sharper than he has in years.

They talk Estevão’s electric start, the return of Cold Palmer’s swagger, and the fresh edge brought by new strikers João Pedro and Liam Delap.

There’s debate on whether Chelsea need another centre-back, how far this side can go in the Champions League, and which rival might drop out of the top four. Plus, the one thing off the pitch they want sorted before the season kicks off.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.