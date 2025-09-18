1905 podcast: Bayern 3–1 Chelsea – schoolboy mistakes, Manchester awaits

Chris and Joe break down Chelsea’s 3–1 defeat in Munich – from defensive lapses and schoolboy errors to Palmer’s swagger and Sanchez keeping the score respectable.

They talk Gusto’s bright performance, Enzo’s tired legs, and why Tosin is running out of excuses. There’s praise for Andrey Santos off the bench, a debate on squad rotation, and plenty of referee rage.

And with Manchester United up next, the lads look at what Enzo Maresca should change, who deserves a start, and why Old Trafford is long overdue a Chelsea win.

