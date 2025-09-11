The plans for a 63,000-capacity Stamford Bridge

What does the future hold for Stamford Bridge?

In this special two-part episode of the 1905 podcast, Chris and Joe kick off with their final verdict on Chelsea’s transfer window – the upgrades, the misses, and why squad harmony might matter more than one more big signing.

Then they’re joined by Mark Meehan, Chair of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust for a wide-ranging conversation on supporter engagement, the role of the Trust, and the future of Stamford Bridge.

From memories of Ken Bates to the realities of planning at Earls Court, Mark gives a fascinating insider’s view on the options in front of Chelsea and why the decision will shape the club for the next century.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.