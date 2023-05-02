Chelsea’s Kirby ruled out of World Cup

Chelsea and England midfielder Fran Kirby will miss the women’s World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old will require surgery that the club have said will rule her out for a ‘significant period’ and subsequently rule her out of the World Cup in Australia which kicks off on July 20 and also the final run-in for the Women’s Super League.







Chelsea currently trail leaders Manchester United by seven points but have three games in hand.

“Unfortunately after a few months of rehab the decision has been made that I will require surgery on my knee,” Kirby said on Twitter.

“I have been trying my best to not have to undergo this but unfortunately my progress has been limited.”

“I’m absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup.

“I’m going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season.”

Kirby sustained the injury in the League Cup semi-final against West Ham in February.







