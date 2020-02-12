Chelsea Women win again to maintain unbeaten record

Goals from Guro Reiten and Beth England gave Chelsea Women a 2-0 victory at home to Birmingham and maintained their unbeaten Women’s Super League record.

A fifth consecutive league win for Emma Hayes’ side keeps the pressure on leaders Manchester City – who Chelsea face on 23 February.

Norway international Reiten opened the scoring just before half-time by applying the finish from seven yards out after Jonna Andersson’s left-wing cross had been flicked on by Sophie Ingle.

And England’s 13th goal of the season sealed the win for the hosts with 14 minutes remaining.

England slotted past keeper Hannah Hampton after being put through by Erin Cuthbert.







