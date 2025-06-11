Chelsea Women sign forward Alber

Chelsea have signed forward Mara Alber from Hoffenheim.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year contract and will officially join the Women’s Super League champions on 1 July.

She made her debut in the German top flight at just 16 and has made 32 appearances in total, but missed most of last season because of injury.

“I feel proud to have signed for Chelsea. It is a special moment for me because it is such a big club,” said Alber.

“I am really happy to have this opportunity.”