Chelsea Women agree new sponsorship deal

Chelsea FC Women have agreed a three-year sponsorship deal with investment bank N+1 Singer.

The company’s logo will appear on Chelsea’s shorts, starting with the home match against Brighton on Sunday.

Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence said: “We welcome the commitment of N+1 Singer to the women’s game and we share their ambition to see it grow exponentially on and off the pitch.

“With their philosophy that successful businesses are built on shared equity, we could not be happier that N+1 Singer will bring their ethos and support to Chelsea FC Women as we pursue our ever more ambitious sporting and commercial targets.”

Tim Cockroft, N+1 Singer’s founder and chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Chelsea FC Women and are hugely impressed with the dedication and hard work this group of women have brought to their game; both on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to supporting their ambitions over the coming years and being part of their continued success.”

Defending champions Chelsea are currently top of the Women’s Super League table and are unbeaten this season.

Emma Hayes’ side are above second-placed Manchester United on goal difference and have a game in hand.

They have won 10 matches in a row in all competitions and have kept three consecutive clean sheets.







