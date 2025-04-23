Chelsea move closer to WSL title with another win

Chelsea thrashed 4-0 Crystal Palace to move closer to another Women’s Super League title.

Guro Reiten’s 22nd-minute penalty put the hosts ahead at Kingsmeadow and Catarina Macario doubled the lead a couple of minutes later.

Palace’s Allyson Swaby was sent off early in the second half and Chelsea took full advantage, with Macario scoring again – this time with a free-kick – and Mia Fishel adding a fourth.

The win leaves Sonia Bompastor’s side six points clear at the top of the table.