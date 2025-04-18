Chelsea confirm James is ‘out for a period of time’ with hamstring injury

Chelsea have confirmed Lauren James “will be out for a period of time” with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while playing for England and was substituted at half-time during the Lionesses 5-0 win against Belgium.

She has scored four goals in 17 appearances for the Women’s Super League leaders and defending champions this season.

Chelsea said James “returned to the club to begin rehabilitation which she will continue with the support of our medical team”.