Charles leaves Chelsea to join Man City

Niamh Charles has completed a £500,000 move to Manchester City, ending a trophy-laden six-year spell with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old England defender has signed a three-year contract with the current Women’s Super League champions.

Left-back Charles made 173 appearances for the Blues after joining from Liverpool in 2020. She won five WSL titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Speaking to the Manchester City website, Charles said: “I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. What they’re building as a team is something I wanted to be a part of.”

City director of football Therese Sjogran added: “To add a player of Niamh’s ability and experience to our squad after the success of last season is a huge positive. We firmly believe her best years are still to come.”