Bronze signs new Chelsea contract

Lucy Bronze has signed a contract extension with Chelsea until 2027.

The 34-year-old England defender joined the Blues from Spanish side Barcelona ahead of the 2024/25 season and has become a key part of the side.

Bronze has made 56 appearances, scoring five goals, and has helped the club win four trophies across her two seasons so far.

Speaking to the club website, the former Lyon right-back said: “With the move to Stamford Bridge, it’s a really exciting time to be part of the team.

“I feel like this is the right thing for me at this time. I’ve really enjoyed the last two years being at Chelsea and being back in England, and I feel like we’re in a place now where we’re moving forward as a club.”

Bronze has won 148 caps for England since making her debut in 2013, scoring 22 international goals, and was a key member of the Lionesses squads that won both Euro 2022 and Euro 2025.