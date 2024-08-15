Zanka leaves Brentford to join Anderlecht

Zanka has left Brentford to join Anderlecht.

The central defender was signed in September 2021 and made 48 appearances for the club.

Bees director of football Phil Giles said: “Zanka has been a valuable member of the squad, stepping in as and when needed, and contributing to some memorable wins along the way.

“We feel like now was the right time for Zanka to take this next step so we can progress our younger centre-backs and look to the future.

“Everyone at Brentford will want to wish him well at Anderlecht and he leaves with our gratitude for his contribution over the last three years.”