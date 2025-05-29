Yarmoliuk signs new six-year Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk has signed a new six-year contract.

The Ukraine international, 22, made 35 appearances in all competitions in the 2024/25 season, with 31 of them coming in the Premier League.

His new deal includes the option of an additional year.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract. It just gives me more energy to work even harder,” he told the club website.

“I’ve really enjoyed the season, starting in the Premier League and making my senior Ukraine debut. I’m so proud of myself and just want to keep going.

“You always need to have something to improve. I want to improve everything in my game to take myself and the team to the next level.”