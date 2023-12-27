Wolves hammer woeful Brentford

Brentford 1 Wolves 4

Brentford slumped to sixth defeat in seven matches as Wolves strolled to a comfortable win at the Gtech Stadium.

Two huge mistakes from record signing Nathan Collins, against the club he left in the summer, gift-wrapped the victory for an impressive Wolves side who followed up on their win over Chelsea on Christmas Eve in style.

Three goals is many first-half minutes brought the game to life with former Fulham loanee Mario Lemina nodding the visitors in front before Collins under-hit a back-pass to Mark Flekken from the kick-off and Hwang Hee Chan rounded the Dutch keeper to score.

Almost immediately Brentford hit back through a Yoane Wissa volley after Neal Maupay flicked a cross into his path.

However, Hwang restored Wolves’ two-goal advantage with a high-class finish after flicking the ball over the head of Ethan Pinnock and hammering the ball past Flekken.

Brentford were better after halftime with Mikel Damsgaard replacing the ineffective Yegor Yarmolyuk as Keane Lewis-Potter made some positive inroads down the Wolves’ right.

However, three decent crosses from the former Hull man flashed across the face of goal and came to nothing.

Wolves, who had not won in London in their last 15 visits to the capital, added a fourth goal late on when Collins passed across his own box and straight to Matheus Cunha, who squared for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to fire past Flekken.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev (Jensen 67), Collins, Pinnock, Janelt, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk (Damsgaard 45), Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter (Paert-Harris 85), Maupay, Wissa (Olakigbe 85). Subs not used: Strakosha, Angelini, Zanka, Peart-Harris, , Brierly, Adedokun.







