West London sides learn FA Cup third round opponents

Chelsea will travel to Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Graham Potter’s side will take on the Premier League Champions at the Etihad Stadium between January 6 and January 9.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to fellow London club West Ham.

Fulham face a trip to Hull City to kick off their FA Cup campaign.

And QPR, who are now searching for a new manager following the departure of Mick Beale to Rangers, will take on League One side Fleetwood Town away.
















