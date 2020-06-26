Watkins’ goal gives Bees huge win in race for promotion

Brentford 1 WBA 0 16' Watkins

Brentford closed the gap on the Championship’s top two with victory over the leaders.

Ollie Watkins’ 23rd goal of the season was enough to put the Bees five points behind the automatic promotion places in third, above rivals Fulham.

The clash at Griffin Park was their first at home since the league was brought to a hold by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Despite a slow start, the hosts took the lead after 16 minutes when Watkins poked home Josh Dasilva’s cross inside the box following a neat passing move.

They soon found their stride but could have grabbed another had Dasilva worked the goalkeeper more during a promising counter-attack before the half-time.

West Brom improved following the restart, as substitute Kenneth Zohore rattled the crossbar from outside the box, but struggled to break Brentford down.

The Bees held firm amid sustained pressured and it was again Dasilva who had their best chance when he swept wide following Rico Henry’s inviting cross.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Marcondes (Baptiste 70), Norgaard, Dasilva (Mokotjo 83), Fosu-Henry (Mbeumo 70), Watkins, Benrahma.

Subs not used: Daniels, Dervisoglu, Jeanvier, Roerslev, Valencia.







