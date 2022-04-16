Last-gasp Jansson goal gives Brentford victory

Watford 1 Brentford 2 15' Norgaard 55' Dennis 90' Jansson

Brentford secured a third Premier League win on the bounce in dramatic circumstances as Pontus Jansson headed in a last-minute winner moments after Watford had spurned two great chances to win the game.

Christian Norgaard’s third league goal of the season had put the Bees ahead in the first half before Emmanuel Dennis’ controversial equaliser levelled matters.

But moments after both Joshua King and Imran Louza missed from point-blank range, Christian Eriksen whipped in a beautiful free-kick for Jansson to power a header past Ben Foster to make it 2-1.

Thomas Frank’s side had the lead just 15 minutes into the game when Ethan Pinnock’s long throw into the box was flicked on at the near post and Norgaard was given the simple task of tapping in unmarked from a few yards out.

The hosts levelled 10 minutes into the second half when Dennis found himself free at the back post to expertly rifle a powerful strike beyond David Raya.

The equaliser had been ruled out for offside before a VAR check deemed that to be the incorrect decision.

Watford put the Bees under plenty of pressure in the second half but Ivan Toney almost gave his side the lead again with an audacious volley from a long way out which dropped just wide of the post.

Goalscorer Dennis then saw his free-kick tipped onto the bar by Raya before the Hornets wasted two golden opportunities to score – King first hitting the post from close range before Louza somehow managed to side-foot over just a few yards out.

And they were made to pay for their missed opportunities.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry (Sorensen 21), Norgaard, Janelt (Jensen 74), Eriksen, Wissa (Ghoddod 66), Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs not used: Fernandez, Dasilva, Fosu, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens.







