Veteran defender Reid joins Brentford on loan

Brentford have signed veteran defender Winston Reid on loan from West Ham.

The New Zealand international, 32, has spent the last year with US MLS side Sporting Kansas, but will link up with Brentford as central defensive cover with Pontus Jansson sidelined indefinitely after ankle surgery.







Reid, who began his career with FC Midtjylland, the Danish club also owned by Bess chief Matthew Benham, has played over 200 games for the Hammers since joining 11 years ago.

However, despite signing a six-year contract with the east Londoners in 2017, he is surplus to requirements having not played for them since sustaining a serious knee injury almost three years ago.







