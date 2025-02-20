Van den Berg out for ‘weeks instead of months’

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg faces a number of weeks on the sidelines – which boss Thomas Frank regards as relatively good news, given initial fears that the Dutchman might be sidelined for significantly longer.

The Bees have been plagued by injuries to key players and there was concern for Van den Berg when he went off with a knee injury during the recent win at West Ham.

It is unclear how long he will be unavailable for, but the problem is not overly serious.

“Sepp got a minor knee injury,” Frank revealed.

“It’s good news. You’re always a little bit worried with the knee, but it’s a minor one and we’re talking about weeks instead of months.

“How many weeks, it depends on how quick he is recovering. Straight after the game I was hoping it was a minor one, so I’d say it’s as positive as it can be.”

Brentford are still without Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Gustavo Nunes and Igor Thiago.







