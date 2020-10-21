Two more for Toney in Bees victory

Sheff Wed 1 Brentford 2 7' Toney 25' Patterson 32' Toney

Ivan Toney’s third successive league brace helped Thomas Frank mark his 100th game in charge of the Bees with a victory.

The in-form striker was passed fit after going off with a shoulder injury in Saturday’s win over Coventry and struck a precious first-half double to take his tally to seven goals in his last four games.

Frank gave first league starts to Iranian international Saman Ghoddos and Vitaly Jenalt, replacing Sergi Canos and the injured Emiliano Marcondes, and both provided first-half assists.

Iranian international Saman Ghoddos was instrumental in the opener, holding off his marker and laying a fine crossfield pass back to Henrik Dalsgaard whose sweetly-struck drive from 25 yards was saved by Cameron Dawson, but Toney showed a poacher’s instinct to follow in and fire in the rebound.

The Bees looked dangerous on the break in an open first half, with Bryan Mbeumo curling a shot inches over, but the following minute Wednesday were level.

Kadeem Harris was put away down the right by Barry Bannan and whipped in a fine cross for Callum Paterson who got in front of Pontus Jansson to plant a firm downward header past David Raya.

But the visitors were back in front on the half-hour when Toney outmuscled Moses Odubajo at the near post to meet Vitaly Janelt’s corner and power in a header from eight yards.

Mathias Jensen had a great chance to make it 3-1 before the break when sent clear by another precise Ghoddos through-ball after a slick move, but the Dane hit an unconvincing shot straight at Dawson.

Wednesday started an attritional second half on the front foot, and Brentford were dealt a blow before the hour when centre-half Pontus Jansson limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

But Frank’s side gradually regained their composure and Toney was inches from his hat-trick when he bundled a shot narrowly wide from substitute Canos’ pull-back before Mbeumo curled a shot past the far post after another direct run.

Raya had to stand up to a late barrage of high balls, but Brentford held out for a third win in six Championship matches which moved them up to seventh.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson (Sorenson 57), Dalsgaard, Janelt, Dasilva, Jensen, Mbeumo (Canos

54), Ghoddos (Fosu 76), Toney.







