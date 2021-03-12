Toney’s penalty secures vital Brentford win

Blackburn 0 Brentford 1 10' Toney (pen)

Ivan Toney scored his 26th goal of the season – and nearly grabbed another from near the halfway line – as Brentford got back on the winning trail to return to second in the table.

Toney slotted home his sixth penalty of the campaign, sending goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski the wrong way from the spot, after Tarique Fosu had been brought down by Darragh Lenihan, who also conceded a spot-kick in the sides’ meeting in west London in December.

The Bees deserved the victory, although you always felt they needed a second goal – particularly in the second half when Blackburn upped their game.

The victory takes them back above Watford and Swansea on goal difference, with the pair both in action on Saturday.

Brentford welcomed Christian Norgaard back into the starting line-up for the first time since October. He slotted into his defensive midfield role, with Vitaly Janelt, who he had never played alongside before, moving slightly forward on the left.

The Bees dominated the first half, without making many chances. Other than the goal, their only efforts were shots from Mathias Jensen and Janelt that went wide.

Rovers made a double substitution at half-time and were a different side after the break. David Raya was suddenly busy, and had to make three comfortable saves from Tyrhys Dolan and Joe Rothwell, twice.

Before those stops though, Brentford nearly doubled the lead when they won a free-kick just inside the Rovers half and Toney spotted Kaminski off his line and fired the ball goalwards – only to see it land on the roof of the net.

The Bees did have late chances to calm the nerves with Toney firing wide and Kaminski denying substitutes Sergi Canos and Marcus Forss.

But after a lengthy stoppage-time, in which Rovers’ Bradley Dack was stretchered off following a clash with Raya after the midfielder nearly stole the ball off him, Brentford saw out the game.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Sorensen, Reid, Pinnock, Norgaard (Ghoddos 77), Janelt, Jensen (Marcondes 72), Mbeumo (Forss 85), Fosu (Canos 72), Toney.







