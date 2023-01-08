Toney set to return for Brentford against Bournemouth

Thomas Frank says he expects Ivan Toney to return to the Brentford side for next Saturday’s game against Bournemouth.

The striker was again absent for Brentford’s FA Cup defeat by West Ham United as Said Benrahma scored late on to knock his former side out of the competition.

There were fears Toney could be set for a lengthy absence after being stretchered off late on in his team’s 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham on 30 December.

But Bees boss Frank later confirmed it was not as serious as first feared and now expects him to return to the side for the next game.

“He’s good. We’re expecting him to train fully on the pitch on Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

“So he shouldn’t be an issue for Saturday.”

Brentford made seven changes from the side that beat Liverpool in the Premier League for the defeat to West Ham, while new signing Kevin Schade also made his debut from the bench.

But despite the disappointing result, Frank believes his team deserved more from the game.

“I think we created enough to score a goal,” he said.

“It was a tight game and I think if there was a winner, it should have been us.

“But in a game like this you need to take your moments, and they had one moment where Said put the ball in the back of the net.”







