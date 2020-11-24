Toney scores winner for Bees at Barnsley

Barnsley 0 Brentford 1 66' Toney

Ivan Toney scored his 11th goal of the season to give Brentford their first win in four games and stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

Toney guided a flicked header into the far corner from Mathias Jensen’s left-wing corner in the 66th minute for his first goal in three matches – and the Bees’ first for 300 minutes.







In a game of few chances, Tarique Fosu and Rico Henry came close in the first 10 minutes, and Bryan Mbeumo twice fired over the bar in the second half.

David Raya only had one save to make as Brentford wrapped up their third away Championship win of the season, to move up to eighth in the table.

Fosu, making his first league start of the campaign, had a fierce shot from the edge of the area turned away by Jack Walton, and a minute later, Henry’s low shot flew just wide of the post.

In the 18th minute, Raya parried a long-range shot from Matty James – his only save of the match.

After an even first half, the Bees had the better of the second, with Mbeumo twice shooting over, Pontus Jansson twice coming close from corners, and Marcus Forss being denied by Walton late on.

The only worrying aspect of the match was the fact that Josh Dasilva did not emerge for the second half after taking a heavy knock to his right knee before the break.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Jansson, Pinnock, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva (Marcondes 45), Fosu (Ghoddos 87), Mbeumo (Canos 77), Toney (Forss 87).







