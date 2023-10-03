Toney scores on return to action

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored on his return to action on Tuesday.

Toney was on target in a behind-closed doors friendly against Italian side Como 1907 at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Max Dickov scoring Brentford’s other goal.

Toney played just over an hour – his first outing since receiving an eight-month ban in May for breaching FA betting rules.







He cannot play a first-team game until January but was recently able to resume training under the terms of the ban.

Neal Maupay, Frank Onyeka, Zanka and Saman Ghoddos were among the other Bees players who featured.







