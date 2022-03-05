Toney scores hat-trick in crucial Brentford win

Norwich 1 Brentford 3

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick as Brentford stormed to a first win in nine games – a vital victory in the battle to stay up.

Two of Toney’s goals were penalties, both given away by Ben Gibson.

The Bees went ahead in the first half when Christian Eriksen, making his full debut, sent in a corner and Kristoffer Ajer flicked on for Toney to score from close range.

Two goals in the space of six second-half minutes effectively sealed the win for Brentford.

Gibson kicked Pontus Jansson’s head while trying to clear and then fouled Toney, who calmly converted both spot-kicks.

The result means bottom side Norwich look increasingly likely to be relegated under former Brentford boss Dean Smith.

Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back for them in stoppage time.







