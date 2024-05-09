Toney offers England ‘something extra’ – Frank

Thomas Frank has reiterated his belief that Ivan Toney should be a part of the England squad at Euro 2024 this summer.

Last week it was announced that nations will be able to select a 26-man squad for the tournament, boosting Toney’s chances of being picked by boss Gareth Southgate.

Having returned in Januray from his eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting regulations, the striker started and scored against Belgium in England’s most recent friendly international.







“All of us want certainty in our life and when you don’t have that it’s tricky,” Bees boss said Frank when asked about what the rule change might mean for Toney.

“Ivan has a strong mentality and strong character – in general he is fine.

“I know it’s a big ambition to be in the squad for the Euros. I would pick him; I’m probably biased but I think he should be in there with the qualities he has.

“I would say he gives something extra to the squad. You need to take account that he was out for eight months and then scored four in his first five [after returning] and did very well.”

Toney has gone 10 games without scoring for Brentford, following last weekend’s goalless draw against Fulham.

The 28-year-old also missed last month’s crucial wins against Sheffield United and Luton Town with a hip injury.

However, Frank declared his talisman is fully fit ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, with Kristoffer Ajer and Mathias Jensen also both available following recent knocks.

“When you haven’t played at the highest level then you can pick up small niggles,” said Frank.

“He had a small setback and now he’s picking up again. I expect him to be sharper. We train to keep sharpness and fitness. You are surprised how quickly you lose it if you don’t do too much.

“He’s had really good training week. I really hope we will see a good performance, a win and a goal from Ivan on Saturday.”







