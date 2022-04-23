Toney hits woodwork twice as Bees draw with Spurs

Brentford 0 Tottenham 0

Ivan Toney hit the woodwork twice as Brentford secured a goalless draw against top-four chasing Tottenham.

Thomas Frank’s side limited Antonio Conte’s team to very little in front of goal and the draw ensures they have now reached 40 points – which is widely viewed as the total necessary to guarantee Premier League safety.

The Bees almost had the lead on 17 minutes when Toney headed onto the bar from Christian Eriksen’s pinpoint corner, but neither side threatened much in the first half.







Pontus Jansson saw his header cleared off the line by Harry Kane after half-time, while Hugo Lloris got down well to save a low strike from Eriksen just after.

Brentford had a glorious chance to win it late on when Toney headed onto the post from Eriksen’s free-kick before Bryan Mbeumo shot into the side-netting on the follow up.

Spurs almost made them pay soon after when Kane’s scissor-kick effort flew just wide of the far post.

Brentford: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Jensen (Dasilva 77’), Eriksen, Ghoddos (Wissa 77’), Toney, Mbeumo.







