Toney earns 10-man Brentford a point at Watford

Watford 1 Brentford 1 60' Deeney (pen) 63' Toney (pen)

Ivan Toney scored his 16th goal of the season to earn 10-man Brentford a point.

Toney sent Ben Foster the wrong way from the spot with one of his trademark spot-kicks, awarded for handball against Christian Kabasele, three minutes after the Bees had fallen behind to a penalty at the other end.







Watford’s Troy Deeney smashed home one of his own trademark spot-kicks, awarded for a foul on Ismaila Sarr by Ethan Pinnock, who was somewhat harshly sent off.

In the end, especially with 10 men and the inexperienced centre-half partnership of Mads Bech Sorensen and Charlie Goode on the pitch, it is a good point for the Bees, who stay sixth in the table.

Brentford dominated the first half, but despite having six attempts before the break, none of them was on target.

Toney came the closest in the 36th minute when his 20-yard shot, from Mathias Jensen’s pass, crashed back off the inside of the post.

Toney earlier headed a Bryan Mbeumo cross just wide from eight yards and was later involved in a move with Josh Dasilva where somehow neither of them could find the net.

Watford made the better start to the second half, lifted by their fans, but lacked the final ball until the move which led to the penalty.

However, Brentford hit back well and after equalising, pressed for a winner – with Mbeumo firing over from a Dasilva pass – although Watford’s Stipe Perica had an 82nd minute header from close range disallowed for offside.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Sorensen, Pinnock, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva (Marcondes 82), Canos (Goode 61), Mbeumo (Forss 70), Toney.







