Toney and Forss deliver again in Bees win

Luton 0 Brentford 3 20' Henry 29' Toney 76' Forss

Deadly duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Forss were on target again, and Rico Henry chipped in with a rare goal, as Brentford cruised to victory.

Henry opened the scoring with a fierce shot from the edge of the area in the 20th minute, and nine minutes later Toney turned in Bryan Mbeumo’s pass for his ninth goal of the season.

In the 76th minute, substitute Forss coolly finished a pass from fellow substitute Mathias Jensen with his first touch – only a minute after both had come on – for his sixth goal this campaign.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu forced a late save from David Raya, but other than that Luton offered little and the Bees could have won by more as they produced their best performance so far this season.

The Bees had more possession in the early stages and made a couple of early chances before they took the lead.

The goal started at the back with Henrik Dalsgaard finding Josh Dasilva, whose long crossfield ball picked out Sergi Canos on the left. His cross was cleared to the edge of the area, where the alert Henry drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

It was only the left-back’s second goal for Brentford in his 98th appearance, after a screamer at home to Stoke in January 2019.

Goals breed confidence in this Brentford side and nine minutes later it was 2-0 as Canos brilliantly found Mbeumo on the right. The Frenchman continued his blossoming partnership with Ivan Toney as he strode into the area and pulled the ball across for the striker to score from close range.

It was the fourth goal Mbeumo has made for Toney this season.

Luton made two substitutions to try to get back into the game – one in the 37th minute and another at half-time – and after Toney had headed past early in the second half, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s shot was deflected over in the 57th minute in their first real chance.

But after that Brentford stepped up a gear as they looked for the third to kill off the game.

Canos shot wide before crossing for Emiliano Marcondes, whose header was saved by Simon Sluga, before Forss’s dramatic entry.

Jensen made a powerful run at the Luton defence and slipped a pass to Forss who lifted the ball over the diving Sluga into the far bottom corner.

Josh Dasilva shot just over from a Forss pass and Sluga superbly tipped away a Henrik Dalsgaard header at a corner as the Bees looked for a fourth.

But in the end, three was enough to wrap up Brentford’s second away win of the season which moves them up to ninth in the table.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Sorensen, Pinnock, Janelt, Dasilva, Marcondes (Jensen 75), Canos, Mbeumo (Fosu 82), Toney (Forss 75).







