Toney accepts breaking FA betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

Toney, 26, accepted the charged ahead of his appearance before a disciplinary panel. He was charged with 232 breaches in November and a further 30 in December.

It means Toney is potentially facing a lengthy ban.







The alleged breaches took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney played for Scunthorpe, Wigan and Peterborough as well as Brentford.

He has been a pivotal player for the Bees since being signed from Peterborough, helping the club win promotion and make an impact in the Premier League.

Toney has scored 14 goals in 21 league games this season.

But a ban for Toney would be a major blow to Brentford’s chances of securing a European place.







