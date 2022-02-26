Three-game Dasilva ban a ‘disaster’ – Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank labelled Josh Dasilva’s red card during the defeat by Newcastle as a “completely random situation” and does not believe it is deserving of a three-match ban.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card in the 11th minute when tried to block Matt Targett from receiving the ball and caught the Newcastle man on the leg with his studs.

After a VAR check, referee Mike Dean decided the foul was worthy of a red card and Newcastle took full advantage, scoring twice before half-time through Joelinton and Joe Willock as the Bees made it eight games without a Premier League win.







Dasilva will face a three-match ban if the foul is deemed to be violent conduct.

“I think it’s a completely random situation that unfortunately gave Josh a red card,” Frank said.

“I understand with VAR and the perception of it why it’s given but everyone who knows football and understands football knows that he tries to step in front of the ball, tries to put his foot down and then unfortunately hits his leg and apparently that’s a red card.

“Right now I don’t know if it’s one or three games that he’ll get but I think if he gets three games then it would be a disaster.

“There’s contact but I don’t understand how that can be three games. It is what it is, we can’t do anything about it, obviously that affected the game playing ten against 11 for 80 minutes.

“I praise the players for their effort and character and mentality throughout the game.”

The second half saw Christian Eriksen make his debut for Brentford – the first time he has played in a competitive match since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last season’s European Championships.

“I think for everyone involved in football it was a big moment,” Frank added.

“I’ve been privileged to see him in training the last three weeks. You can see his qualities and glimpses of brilliance with his passing, touches, balls in behind, crosses and deliveries.

“He is a top player and I’m convinced he will add big value to the team.”







