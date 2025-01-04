Thrashing of Saints is one of Frank’s ‘biggest moments’ as Brentford boss

Thomas Frank believes the 5-0 victory at Southampton was a hugely significant moment in his time as Brentford boss.

It was the Bees’ first away league win of the season and they showed no mercy to the team bottom of the Premier League table.

“The away win is nice, but when we look at the performance I think it’s one of my biggest moments with this Brentford team,” Frank declared.

“To win in the way we did, with complete control and dominance, giving nothing away, scoring five goals, I’m very pleased and proud.”

Kevin Schade put Brentford ahead before Bryan Mbeumo’s second-half double and late goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa rounded off an emphatic victory on the south coast.

“It’s one of the best performances we’ve had in the four years in the Premier League,” said Frank.

“It was total control and domination from minute one to minute 90.

“We scored five very good goals and could have scored more. The number of chances we had was insane.”







