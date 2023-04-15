Third successive Brentford loss ‘hurts’ Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s performance at Wolves was better than the scoreline suggested.

The Bees were beaten 2-0 at Molineux – their third consecutive defeat and another blow to their hopes of securing a European place.

Frank said: “I think this performance was up there, or better, than when we won 2-0 at West Ham or when we won 2-0 at Southampton. It’s about looking at the overall performance rather than the result.







“There are things we could have done better, but it was a very even game overall. We probably had the better chances. Their goals both came from ricochets, while Josh Dasilva had one which didn’t go into the net.

“The boys worked unbelievably hard. What an effort, but we lost a little bit of structure and coolness on the ball.”

Brentford’s next game is against in-form Aston Villa, who beat Newcastle 3-0.

Frank said: “Three defeats in a row hurts. For me, we’ll keep focusing on the performance, the coaching and working hard. If we do that, it will turn around, hopefully on Saturday against Villa.”







