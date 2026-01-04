Thiago scores hat-trick as Brentford crush Everton

Everton 2

Beto (66′)

Barry (90’+1)

Brentford 4

Thiago (11′, 51′, 88′)

Collins (50′)





Igor Thiago scored a hat-trick in a brilliant away victory for Brentford.

Two goals in as many minutes early in the second half helped secure a resounding win for the Bees.

Thiago put them ahead early on and scored again to make it 3-0 just after Nathan Collins had doubled the Bees’ lead.

Beto pulled a goal back for Everton before Thiago completed his hat-trick, taking the Brazilian striker’s tally for the season to 15.

Thierno Barry scored in stoppage time for the hosts, who were well beaten.

Thiago opened the scoring by poking in Vitaly Janelt’s cross and was a constant threat to the home defence.

Janelt also played a key role in the second, Brentford’s first goal from a corner this season, swinging the ball in for Collins to head home.

And the visitors struck again straightaway. Kevin Schade was put through by Mathias Jensen and was thwarted by Everton defenders but the ball dropped to Thiago, who applied the finish.

Beto’s near-post header from Jack Grealish’s cross gave Everton hope but they were caught out on the counter-attack while pushing for another goal.

Collins cleared the ball up to the halfway line towards Thiago, who ran through and chipped keeper Jordan Pickford.

Barry’s goal – also a header from a Grealish cross – was scant consolation for the home side.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Hickey (Henry 76), Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Jensen (Henderson 64), Damsgaard, Thiago (Peart-Harris 92), Schade.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Nelson, Donovan.