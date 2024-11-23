Ten-man Brentford battle to earn point at Everton

Everton 0 Brentford 0

Ten-man Brentford secured a point at Goodison Park despite the first-half sending-off of Christian Norgaard.

Norgaard was dismissed on 41 minutes for a challenge on Everton’s England keeper Jordan Pickford.

After Keane Lewis-Potter’s cross was headed back across goal by Ethan Pinnock, Yoane Wissa failed to make contact – and Norgaard connected with Pickford’s knee as he attempted to score.

After the incident was picked up by VAR and then viewed by referee Chris Kavanagh, Norgaard was shown the red card.

But Brentford defended resolutely, with keeper Mark Flekken making a number of saves – the pick of the bunch being a brilliant stop to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and Pinnock outstanding at the back for Thomas Frank’s side.

And the Bees were also boosted by a debut for summer signing Igor Thiago, who came on as a substitute in the second half, having recovered from the knee injury he suffered during pre-season.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 86), Mbeumo, Damsgaard (Schade 72), Wissa (Thiago 72).







