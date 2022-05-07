Superb Bees see off Southampton

Brentford 3 Southampton 0

Two goals in the space of as many first-half minutes helped Brentford ease to a resounding win.

Pontus Jansson put them ahead and Yoane Wissa doubled lead 71 seconds later.

Kristoffer Ajer added a third goal in the second half on a great day for the Bees.

The opener came when Christian Eriksen’s corner was retrieved by Ivan Toney, who turned the ball back into the box for Jansson to score.

After an advantage was played following a clear foul on Eriksen, Wissa took full advantage by superbly firing past keeper Fraser Forster.

Ajer’s goal was a beauty, the big defender dropping a shoulder to evade Nathan Redmond and then slotting past Forster.







