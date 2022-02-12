Struggling Bees draw with Palace

Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 0

Brentford’s disappointing poor run of form continued as they were forced to settle for a point at the Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s side – without top scorer Ivan Toney – failed to seriously trouble Crystal Palace throughout a frustrating afternoon and the Bees remain 14th in the Premier League.

Brentford, who had lost their previous six games, started slowly. However, they were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Palace defender Marc Guehi handled the ball inside the visitors’ penalty area.

Chances were scare in a nervy first half although Eagles’ forward Jordan Ayew should have at least hit the target from a good angle when he outpaced the static Brentford defence.

The hosts struggled once again to impose themselves after the interval with Palace beginning to dominate possession and press the Bees inside their own half.

In the 74th minute, a six-yard header by Brentford captain Pontus Jansson brought out a rare save from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

There was, ultimately, little rhythm – and a fine, late stop by Bees’ keeper David Raya from a well-struck effort by Joachim Andersen prevented what would have been a dramatic winner for the south London side.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt (Dasilva 60), Canos (Baptiste 86), Wissa (Ghoddos 81), Mbeumo.







