Striker Maupay returns to Brentford

Neal Maupay has returned to Brentford.

Striker Maupay has joined the Bees on a season-long loan from Everton with a view to a permanent move.

He was sold to Brighton four years ago, having scored 41 goals in 95 appearances during his first spell in west London.

Also on deadline day, Mads Bech left after six years with Brentford, returning to his native Denmark to join Midtjylland.

And Brentford signed young striker Ivan Morgan from Swansea City.

Morgan, 17, has signed a three-year contract and will initially play for the club’s B team.







