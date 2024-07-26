Stevens leaves Brentford to join St Pauli

Fin Stevens has left Brentford to join Bundesliga club St Pauli.

The Wales international defender, 21, was signed in 2020 and made nine appearances for the Bees’ first team.

He spent last season on loan at Oxford United, helping them win promotion from League One to the Championship. He was previously on loan at Swansea City.

Stevens had three years remaining on his contract at Brentford.

St Pauli were promoted to the German top flight last season under boss Fabian Hürzeler, who has since left to take over at Brighton.







