Stevens completes loan move to Swansea

Brentford full-back Fin Stevens has completed a season-long loan switch to Swansea City.

West London Sport reported in July that Swansea were one of a number of clubs in the Championship and League One to have shown an interest in the 19-year-old.

Brentford turned down approaches to take Stevens on loan earlier in the window due to having not yet strengthened at right-back.

But the arrival of Aaron Hickey from Bologna paved the way for Stevens to head out on loan.

Stevens made his Premier League debut against Southampton last season and recently played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup win over League Two Colchester United.

The former Arsenal academy youngster joined Brentford following a spell with non-league Worthing in 2020 and penned a new deal until 2027 with the Bees in June.

He has largely played for the club’s B team under boss Neil MacFarlane since his arrival and has also been capped at U21 level for Wales.







