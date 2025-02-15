Schade’s goal gives Brentford victory at West Ham

West Ham 0 Brentford 1 4' Schade

Thomas Frank’s side are now unbeaten in their past four away fixtures and have won three consecutively on the road for the first time in their top-flight history.

Schade put them ahead after just four minutes, with his rebound narrowly crossing the line after keeper Alphonse Areola had kept out his initial effort.

The Bees dominated the remainder of the first half and almost went further ahead through Schade as his powerful effort cannoned off the bottom of Areola’s near post.

Yoane Wissa was twice denied a first goal in four games by the offside flag, with the latter of the two strikes ruled out by a VAR check after the forward had finished off a flowing Brentford attack.

West Ham almost made them pay for their profligacy early in the second half but Mohamed Kudus fired over from close range.

Brentford defended well from that point to see out the victory with relative ease.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg (Pinnock 60), Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 75), Mbeumo, Damsgaard (Kayode 90+1), Schade (Jensen 75), Wissa (Carvalho 90+1).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Konak, Maghoma







