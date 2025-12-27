Schade scores hat-trick in Brentford victory

Brentford 4

Schade (7′, 51′, 90’+6)

Petrovic (OG, 39′)

Schade (7′, 51′, 90’+6)Petrovic (OG, 39′) Bournemouth 1

Semenyo (75′)

Semenyo (75′)



Kevin Schade scored a hat-trick as Brentford stormed to another home victory.

They were in control at half-time after Schade’s early opener and a comical own goal by Djordje Petrovic.

Schade netted again early in the second half, effectively sealing the win – Brentford’s fourth in their past seven matches at home – before Antoine Semenyo scored for the visitors.

And Schade capped a great day for the Bees by heading in Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross in the final moments.

Igor Thiago was involved in both the first two goals, playing in Schade, who showed great strength to barge over Bafodé Diakité, and then finished coolly.

After a later strike by Thiago from a tight angle was saved by Petrovic, the ball looped up and Diakité attempted to clear but instead blasted against the former Chelsea goalkeeper, and the ball ricocheted into the net.

Schade was involved in the build-up to the third goal as the Bees counter-attacked and he finished the move by poking in Yehor Yarmoliuk’s cross.

Brentford then did have to weather some pressure, with Bournemouth winning a succession of corners and Marcos Senesi hitting the post with a far-post volley.

The Cherries did find the net when Alex Jimenez crossed after Rico Henry went down under pressure from him – the left-back felt he was fouled – and Semenyo reacted to a slight deflection by cleverly adjusting his position and back-heeling the ball in.

Schade then had a chance to make it 4-1 and Keane Lewis-Potter missed a sitte .

Schade rounded Petrovic only for David Brooks to clear off the line, while Lewis-Potter contrived to head the rebound wide of the target after Petrovic had tipped Vitaly Janelt ‘s long-range strike against the post. The offside flag was raised but a VAR check had Lewis-Potter not missed would have shown him to be onside.

But Schade made no mistake after being set up by Damsgaard deep into stoppage time.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry (Hickey 77), Yarmolyuk (Nelson 89), Janelt, Jensen (Damsgaard 77), Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter (Lewis-Potter 89).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.