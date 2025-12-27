Schade deserves his glory, says Brentford boss Andrews

Keith Andrews declared that Kevin Schade deserved the glory after the German netted a hat-trick in Brentford’s 4-1 win against Bournemouth.

Schade scored with each foot and then completed his treble with a header in stoppage time.

Bees boss Andrews said: “Right foot, left foot and header – it doesn’t get more complete than that.

“It’s one I feel Kevin deserves. He works tirelessly for the team. I feel in the last couple of weeks he’s been starting to get into really good positions and getting really close.”

Brentford were in control at half-time after Schade’s early opener and a comical own goal by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Schade netted again early in the second half, effectively sealing the win – Brentford’s fourth in their past seven matches at home.

“In the first half I thought we were sensational,” Andrews said.