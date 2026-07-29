Transfer gossip: Roma reportedly keen on Brentford star

Brentford attacker Kevin Schade is being targeted by Roma, according to Sky in Italy.

The Italian club are looking for a left winger after missing out on Crysencio Summerville, who recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from West Ham.

Schade is now said to be under consideration, but Roma are reportedly expecting that Brentford’s asking price for the 24-year-old Germany international could prove too expensive.

He has two years left on his contract and the club has no desire to sell.