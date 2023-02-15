Roerslev signs new contract with Brentford

Mads Roerslev has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford.

The Denmark Under-21 defender, who has made 17 appearances for the Bees this season, is now under contract until 2026.

He was signed in 2019 from FC Copenhagen and initially played for Brentford’s B team, going on to make 79 first-team appearances.

Boss Thomas Frank declared: “Mads hugely deserves this new contract. We’ve all been on an incredible journey and Mads is a prime example of that journey.

“Like every other player, there are areas where he can improve, but he deserves a lot of credit. We are looking forward to continuing the journey with him.”







