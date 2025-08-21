Roerslev completes move to Southampton

Mads Roerslev has completed a move from Brentford to Southampton.

The 26-year-old Denmark international right-back spent six years at Brentford and made 146 appearances for the club.

He featured in their promotion-winning season and went on to make 94 top-flight appearances.

Bees director of football Phil Giles said: “In my opinion, Mads is one of the best signings we have ever made.

“Not only did he agree to come through our B team and demonstrate that pathway, but he represented our first team with distinction and played a huge part in one of our greatest ever days.

“He will always be welcome back and be given a fantastic reception. We wish him well at Southampton and beyond.”